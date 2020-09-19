Bluegrass Breakdown: Willows, Part Two

Listen /

Although they originated in China, willows have become an important part of BluegrassLand’s landscape and lore. In some places, the tree is considered to be sinister, capable of uprooting itself and stalking travelers. Willow branches are placed above doors to keep evil spirits and witches away. It’s bad luck to burn willow wood. Striking children or animals with a willow stick will stunt their growth. Besides their many magical powers, they’ve come to symbolize grief, sorrow, death and loss and accordingly appear in many a fine bluegrass tune. With the contributions of Detour, Tony Furtado, the SteelDrivers and Mac Martin, we’ll have a boat load of them.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST