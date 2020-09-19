Bluegrass Breakdown: Willows, Part Two

Although they originated in China, willows have become an important part of BluegrassLand’s landscape and lore. In some places, the tree is considered to be sinister, capable of uprooting itself and stalking travelers. Willow branches are placed above doors to keep evil spirits and witches away. It’s bad luck to burn willow wood. Striking children or animals with a willow stick will stunt their growth. Besides their many magical powers, they’ve come to symbolize grief, sorrow, death and loss and accordingly appear in many a fine bluegrass tune. With the contributions of Detour, Tony Furtado, the SteelDrivers and Mac Martin, we’ll have a boat load of them.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Westwend: “Wind In the Willows” from Linger For a While(Anteflow)
- The Yonder Mountain String Band & Benny Galloway: “Wind Through the Willows” from Old Hands(Frog Pad)
- Detour: “Wind In the Willows’ from A Better Place(Bluegrass Ahead)
- The Good Shepherd Quartet: “Take Your Harp From the Willow” from Past and Present(self-released)
- Andy Falco: “Willow’s Waltz” from Sentenced to Life With the Blues(FGM)
- Tony Furtado: “Willow Tree” from Roll My Blues Away(Rounder)
- Mac Martin: “We Buried Her Beneath the Willow” from Venango(Copper Creek)
- The Steeldrivers: “Hear the Willow Cry” from The Steeldrivers(Rounder)
- Crooked Still: “Locust In the Willow” from Some Strange Country(Signature Sounds)
- Tony Furtado: “Willow John” from Full Circle(Rounder)
- Tim O’Brien: “Down In the Willow Garden” from The Crossing(Alula)
- Tim Knol & the Blue Grass Boogiemen: “That Song About the Willow Garden” from Happy Hour(I Love My Label)
- Tricia Ann Eaves: “Red Willow Way’ from Old Trails New Beginnings(self-released)
- Bill Clifton: “Where the Willow Gently Sways” from Around the World to Poor Valley(Bear Family)
- Rayna Gellert: “Willow On the Lake” from Ways of the Word(Yodel Ay Hee)