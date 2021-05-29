Bluegrass Breakdown: Wolves, Part One

With their intimidating looks, spine-tingling cries, cunning intelligence and other-worldly adaptability, these animals inspire adoration, fear, controversy and some tolerably fine bluegrass. With the help of Tony Rice, Junior Sisk and Chris Jones we’ll be living with, dancing with and howling with the wolves.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Hylo Brown: “Get Lost You Wolf” from 1954-1960(Bear Family)
- Tricia Spencer & Howard Rains; “Leary Wolf Chase (1,027 Dogs)” from Old Texas Fiddle, Vol. III(Old Time Tiki Parlour)
- Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice: “The Wolf Is At the Door” from Blue Side of the Blue Ridge(Rebel)
- Tony Rice: “Why You Been Gone So Long” from Native American(Rounder)
- Three Quarter North: “Wolf At Your Door” from Back Home(self-released)
- Frankenpine: “Wolf At the Door” from The Crooked Mountain(self-released)
- Ill-Mo Boys: “Wolf Creek” from Young Fogies II(Rounder)
- Dan Fogelberg: “Wolf Creek’ from High Country Snows(Epic)
- Chris Jones & the Nightdrivers: “Wolf Creek Pass” from Lonely Comes Easy(Rebel)
- Chris Thile: “Wolf Creek Pass” from All Who Wander Are Not Lost(Sugar Hill)
- David Bragger: “Uncle Tom and the Wolves” from Big Fancy(Old Time Tiki Parlour)
- The Carrborators: “Wolf Moon” from Caffeinated Heart(self-released)
- Alison Brown: “Wolf Moon” from Simple Pleasures (Vanguard)
- Banjo Dan a& the Mid-Nite Plowboys: “The Werewolf” from Like a River(Vermont Songbag)Grass Is Greener: “Wolves A Howling” from Wolves A Howling(Rebel)