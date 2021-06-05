Bluegrass Breakdown: Wolves, Part Two

They’re ancestors of all dogs and are rightfully celebrated in myths, legends and fables. Admired for their intelligence, cunning, stealth, speed, and adherence to a strict social order, they’re one of nature’s most fascinating—and sung about—creatures. With the assistance of Greensky Bluegrass, John Hartford, the Hackensaw Boys, and the Good Ole Persons, we’ll be looking at the last timber wolf, wolves in sheep’s clothing, wolves in the woods, and wolves a-howlin’.
- Hot Rize: “Footsteps So Near” from Traditional Ties(Sugar Hill)
- The Double Eagle Stringband: “Wolves In the Woods” from Young Fogies II(Rounder)
- Dan & the Mid-Nite Plowboys: “Last Timer Wolf” from Banjo Dan & the Mid-Nite Plowboys(Rootstock Recordings)
- The Pickin’ On Pickers: “Will the Wolf Survive” from Pickin’ On Los Lobos(CMH)
- The Pine Hill Ramblers: “Timber Wolf Inn” from Further Up the River(Revonah)
- Rockin’ Acoustic Circus: “Wolf Tone” from Lonestar Lullaby(Flying Weasel)
- John Hartford: “Wolves A Howling” from Hamilton Ironworks(Rounder)
- The Hackensaw Boys: “Wolves Howling” from Charismo(Free Dirt)
- The Good Ol’ Persons: I Can’t Stand to Ramble” from Good ‘n Live – 20thAnniversary Celebration(Sugar Hill)
- Adam Hurt: “Wolves In the Woods” from Back to Earth(Ubiquitone)
- Peter Rowan: “Let the Harvest Go to Seed” from Bluegrass Boy(Sugar Hill)
- The Pickin’ On Pickers: “Dire Wolf” from Pickin’ On the Grateful Dead, Vol. 2(CMH)
- Mac O’Dell: “Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing” from Best of King and Starday Bluegrass(Starday)
- Greensky Bluegrass: “Hungry Like the Wolf” from Live at Fox Theater, Boulder, CO 10-31-2011(self-released)
- The Grass Is Greener: “Wolves A Howling” from Wolves A Howling(Rebel)