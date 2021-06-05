Bluegrass Breakdown: Wolves, Part Two

Listen /

They’re ancestors of all dogs and are rightfully celebrated in myths, legends and fables. Admired for their intelligence, cunning, stealth, speed, and adherence to a strict social order, they’re one of nature’s most fascinating—and sung about—creatures. With the assistance of Greensky Bluegrass, John Hartford, the Hackensaw Boys, and the Good Ole Persons, we’ll be looking at the last timber wolf, wolves in sheep’s clothing, wolves in the woods, and wolves a-howlin’.

