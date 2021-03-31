Bonnaroo’s Back — With Last Year’s Lineup Mostly Intact

Lizzo on stage at Treefort Music Fest on March 25, 2017. Peter Lovera Treefort Music Fest

The Bonnaroo music festival dropped its 2021 lineup Wednesday, and it turns out, Lizzo will be center stage after all. The R&B phenomenon was named the first female headliner of Bonnaroo last year, before the pandemic brought things to a full stop.

Lizzo first made her Bonnaroo debut in 2016 on one of the smaller stages. Since then, the “Truth Hurts” singer has tied Iggy Azaelea’s “Fancy (feat. Charli XCX)” as the longest-running No. 1 rap song by a female artist, and her debut album “Cuz I Love You” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2019.

Other returning 2020 lineup members include Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey and Jason Isbell, alongside new headliner The Foo Fighters and other big names like Phoebe Bridgers, Janelle Monáe, Megan Thee Stallion and Tyler the Creator. Notably missing are Miley Cyrus, Tool and Vampire Weekend, all of which had been in the 2020 lineup.

Bonnaroo typically draws tens of thousands to a Middle Tennessee farm for the four-day fest but was one of the first to postpone things in the pandemic. Multi-day passes went on sale at noon Wednesday and sold out of Tier 1 general admission tickets within 10 minutes. As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Tier 2 GA tickets are still available for $339.

Bonnaroo is celebrating 20 years of summertime music at a later date than usual, in the fall, running from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5 this year. But some acts will still be visiting Manchester this spring and summer, including Billy Strings and John Pardi in late May and then the Avett Brothers in early July.