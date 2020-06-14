Broadway Bars Receive Citations For Violating Nashville’s Reopening Rules

Employees at Honky Tonk Central on Lower Broadway wear masks as they usher in customers during the first week of live music since Nashville's Safer at Home order took effect in March. Samantha Max WPLN News

Fourteen food establishments in Nashville have been cited for violating orders related to reopening during the coronavirus pandemic, including four in downtown’s tourist district.

The Metro Public Health Department specifically called out Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk in a press release Sunday “for serving people that were seated at the bar and for not observing proper social distancing inside the establishment.” The department notes that the city’s director of public health has already met with the bar’s management about the rules laid out in Metro’s recent reopening orders.

“A decision on the amount of the fine will be made during the court appearance,” the release said.

Nashville Underground also received a citation for violating Order 6, which deals with social distancing and live music. Honky Tonk Central on Broadway and Jonathan’s Grille on Third Avenue were cited for violating Order 4, which tells businesses to post signs asking customers to wear masks and requires employees to wear masks.

But the health department action was not limited to downtown. Ten other businesses across the city — including a Taco Bell on Nolensville Pike and Sperry’s Restaurant in Belle Meade — also received citations.