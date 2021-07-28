CDC Urges More Masking, But A New Mandate Is Not In The Works For Nashville

Mayor John Cooper is masked up for a visit to H.G. Hill Middle School in May. Courtesy Mayor John Cooper's Office

Federal guidance on masking has shifted once again, and face coverings are now recommended indoors in areas with substantial or high transmission of the coronavirus. That includes all but 10 counties in Tennessee. Some places, like Los Angeles and Kansas City are already reinstating mask mandates as the delta variant takes hold. But in Nashville, that’s not in the cards.

A spokesperson for the Nashville’s health department says the city encourages people to consider masking up — especially if they’re at higher risk — but it’s mainly focused on getting more shots in people’s arms. A statement from Mayor John Cooper’s office says “we hope residents will not lose sight of the solution for ending this pandemic: getting vaccinated.”

State numbers show half of Nashvillians are fully immunized. And across the state, the rate is hovering just below 40%.

The new federal guidance suggests that fully vaccinated people also consider masking up regardless of the spread in their area if they have a compromised immune system or are at increased risk for complications. And there are new recommendations for how fully vaccinated people should respond to a known exposure to COVID-19, like getting tested 3 to 5 days after and wearing a mask indoors for 14 days, or until they get a negative test result.

Meanwhile, the state’s high school sports authority is recommending that, in the absence of a school or district policy, teams follow the new CDC guidance. Generally that means masks are not necessary outdoors, except in areas with high spread of the virus. It also says people should consider wearing a mask outside if they’ll be in a crowded area or in close contact anyone unvaccinated.

Additionally, the TSSAA says that students who have tested positive for the virus must receive clearance from a medical provider before resuming activities with the team, though it seems a regular pre-season sports physical will suffice.

The CDC has recommended universal masking for students, employees and visitors at schools. At the moment, Nashville students are set to return to mask-optional classrooms.