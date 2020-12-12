Charley Pride, Country Music Superstar, Dies At 86 Of COVID-19 Complications

Charley Pride received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 CMA Awards. Joseph Llanes CMA Communications

Charley Pride, a country music superstar who was one of the first Black men to break into in the genre, died Saturday of COVID-19 complications in Dallas, Texas. He was 86.

He was born in 1934 to a sharecropper family in Mississippi, according to his publicist. He thought baseball would be his ticket to stardom — but it was his voice that took him to Nashville in 1963.

A couple of years later, producer Jack Clement teamed up with Pride, and their collaboration on “Just Between You and Me” became a country music hit in 1967.

Over the next two decades, Pride wrote more than 50 Top 10 country hits. He was the first black man to co-host the CMA Awards, in 1975, alongside Glen Campbell, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000. He won three Grammy Awards.

Pride’s publicist notes that the singer was not the first well-known Black country musician — DeFord Bailey was a popular Black performer on the Grand Ole Opry starting in 1927 — “but Pride was a trailblazer who emerged during a time of division and rancor,” his publicist wrote.

Pride’s final performance was in Nashville last month. He sang “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’ ” during the CMA Awards show with Jimmie Allen.