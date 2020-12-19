Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Christmas Celebrations, Part One

Per Andy Williams, it’s indeed the most wonderful time of the year and, as the Stanley Brothers so eloquently put it, it’s getting near. Christmas is filled with many time-honored traditions and is observed in a myriad of ways. Thanks to Larry Sparks, Lou Reid & Carolina, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and Lorraine Jordan, we’ll be learning how Christmas is celebrated in the Blue Ridge, Carolina, the country, Dixie, on the farm and in heaven.

  • Wil Maring: “Christmas Time In My Hometown” from An Ocean From Home(Bear Family)
  • Kathy Boyd & Phoenix Rising: “Bluegrass Christmas” from Spending Every Christmas(Ground Zero)
  • The Roys: “Bluegrass Kinda Christmas” from Bluegrass Kinda Christmas(Rural Rhythm)
  • Larry Sparks: “Blue Christmas” from Christmas In the Hills(Rebel)
  • Doyle Lawson: “Born Again Christmas” from Merry Christmas From Our House to Yours(SSK)
  • The Tony Williamson Trio: “Blue Christmas” from Winter Wonderland(Copper Creek)
  • Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road: “Christmas In Carolina” from Christmas In Carolina(Blue Circle)
  • The Wildwood Valley Boys: “Christmas In Caroline” from Christmas In the Mountains(Rebel)
  • Lou Reid & Carolina: “Christmas In the Blue Ridge” from Rollin’ On(KMA)
  • Larry Stephenson: “Christmas Country Style” from Close My Eyes to Heaven(Webco)
  • Heather Berry: “Christmas In Dixie” from Have a Merry Berry Christmas(Mountain Fever)
  • Norman & Nancy Blake: “Country Christmas” from An Americana Christmas(Winter Harvest)
  • Hylo Brown: “Christmas In the Hills” from Bluegrass Country Christmas(Gusto)
  • The McLain Family: “Christmas On the Farm” from The McLain Family Band(Country Life)
  • Summer Brooke & the Mountain Faith Band: “Christmas In Heaven” from The Sounds of Christmas(Mountain Fever)
  • Monroe Crossing: “Holly Jolly Christmas” from The Happy Holidays(MC)
  • Al Batten & Bluegrass Reunion: “Christmas In Our Hometown” from Christmas In Carolina(Blue Circle)
  • Bob Dick: “Holly Jolly Christmas” from Tidings of Comfort and Joy(self-released)

