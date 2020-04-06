Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

City Closes 6 Businesses After Violating Stay At Home Orders

Four locations of two competing crafts stores and a vape shop are among those businesses closed after violating the Safer At Home order, city officials said Monday.

Hugh Atkins, Metro Nashville’s director of environmental health services, said the six businesses were all cooperative so no citations were given. However, the city has teams of inspectors and officers visiting businesses to make sure they’re following the order. Atkins said they’ve inspected 62 businesses since April 1.

“We will issue citations if a non-essential business, such as a bar, is operating,” Atkins said, though none have been issued yet, he said. It’s a $50 fine as well as another $50 for each person at the business at the time of inspection.

Metro is asking people to submit complaints through the hubNashville website or by calling 311.

