Colonial Pipeline Shutdown Could Have Effect On Gas Prices In Tennessee

Gas prices are expected to rise and supplies could be disrupted if a shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline persists. Chas Sisk WPLN News (File)

The disruption of a major gasoline pipeline could cause rising prices or gas shortages in Tennessee, if it persists.

The Colonial Pipeline stretches from the Gulf Coast region to the East Coast, and is a major supplier to Tennessee.

It was shut down over the weekend because of a hack, and Megan Cooper with AAA says Tennessee may see the impact as early as this week.

“If that pipeline were to restart in the next couple of days, those effects could be minimized,” Cooper says. “However, the longer it remains shut down, the bigger effects that we will see.”

But, she says rushing to the pump and stocking up on gas will make possible shortages and price jumps worse for everyone.

This would not be the first time Tennessee has been impacted by a Colonial Pipeline closure. Back in 2016 Tennessee’s governor declared a state of emergency after a leak disrupted supplies. Months later an explosion shut down the pipeline again, making it even harder for Tennesseans to find gas.

And in 2008, a shutdown caused by Hurricane Ike sent a shock through the system that lasted a few weeks.