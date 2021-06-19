Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

It’s the 38th state admitted to the union which is endowed with a little bit of everything—58 peaks over 14,000 feet high; the largest flattop mountain in the world; the highest paved road, highest suspension bridge and tallest sand dune in the U.S.; and the subject of some great songs. We’ll be celebrating the bluegrassical wonders of the Centennial State, Colorado.

  • Front Country: “Colorado” from Sake of the Sound(self-released)
  • Wally Barnick: “Colorado” from Wally Barnick & the Trail Boss Troubadours(Sustainable Tunes)
  • The Chapman Family: “Colorado” from Love’s Gonna Live Here(DGI)
  • The Cantrells: “Colorado Song” from A New Language(Turquoise)
  • Great Northern: “Colorado Turnaround” from Great Northern(Great Big Tater)
  • The Kruger Brothers: “Colorado Bound” from Carolina Scrapbook, Volume Two(Double Time)
  • Jim & Jesse: “Colorado Calling Me” from Jim & Jesse Today(CMH)
  • Well Strung: “Colorado Girl” from 13 Crows(self-released)
  • The Burnett Sisters Band: “Colorado Girl” from Long Way From Home(self-released)
  • Tony Trischka: “Great Big World / Purple Trees of Colorado” from Great Big World(Rounder)
  • Special Consensus: “Rocky Mountain High” from Country Boy – A Tribute to John Denver(Compass)
  • Outdoor Plumbing Company: “Guess He’d Rather Be In Colorado” from Outdoor Plumbing Company(Rebel)
  • Unspoken Tradition: “I Say Let’s Go (Colorado)” from Myths We Tell Our Young(Mountain Home)
  • Wild Oats: “Denver Girls and Denver Talk (Colorado Rain)” from Country + Bluegrass(Alshire)
  • Rex Weissman: “Colorado Sunset” from New Reso Gathering(Pinecastle)

