It’s the 38th state admitted to the union which is endowed with a little bit of everything—58 peaks over 14,000 feet high; the largest flattop mountain in the world; the highest paved road, highest suspension bridge and tallest sand dune in the U.S.; and the subject of some great songs. We’ll be celebrating the bluegrassical wonders of the Centennial State, Colorado.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Front Country: “Colorado” from Sake of the Sound(self-released)
- Wally Barnick: “Colorado” from Wally Barnick & the Trail Boss Troubadours(Sustainable Tunes)
- The Chapman Family: “Colorado” from Love’s Gonna Live Here(DGI)
- The Cantrells: “Colorado Song” from A New Language(Turquoise)
- Great Northern: “Colorado Turnaround” from Great Northern(Great Big Tater)
- The Kruger Brothers: “Colorado Bound” from Carolina Scrapbook, Volume Two(Double Time)
- Jim & Jesse: “Colorado Calling Me” from Jim & Jesse Today(CMH)
- Well Strung: “Colorado Girl” from 13 Crows(self-released)
- The Burnett Sisters Band: “Colorado Girl” from Long Way From Home(self-released)
- Tony Trischka: “Great Big World / Purple Trees of Colorado” from Great Big World(Rounder)
- Special Consensus: “Rocky Mountain High” from Country Boy – A Tribute to John Denver(Compass)
- Outdoor Plumbing Company: “Guess He’d Rather Be In Colorado” from Outdoor Plumbing Company(Rebel)
- Unspoken Tradition: “I Say Let’s Go (Colorado)” from Myths We Tell Our Young(Mountain Home)
- Wild Oats: “Denver Girls and Denver Talk (Colorado Rain)” from Country + Bluegrass(Alshire)
- Rex Weissman: “Colorado Sunset” from New Reso Gathering(Pinecastle)