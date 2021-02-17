Cookeville-Area Power Outages Could Last Days

Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton, left, and Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter, right, briefed residents on severe storm impacts, including power outages that could last additional days. Courtesy Mayor Randy Porter Facebook

Leaders in and around Putnam County are warning of potentially days-long power outages as trees and limbs continue to fall, hampering the winter storm recovery.



In a video update Tuesday night, Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter told residents not to wait too long to find a warm place.

“We need to talk to you very bluntly about what’s going on with our county and with all these power outages. If you’re in one of those affected areas, we’re asking that you please think about making plans to try to stay with friends, family or relatives that have power — Unless you have the means to be self-sustaining in your home without the power.”

Upper Cumberland Electric and the electric utility in Cookeville reported more than 10,000 without power Tuesday night. Neighboring counties are also struggling. As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency had recorded 20,000 Tennesseans without power across eight counties.

While crews from other areas are helping, Porter says they’re being slowed by the frigid temperatures, blocked roads and a shortage of equipment. Many homes also had meters ripped off of homes by downed lines — a situation that requires an electrician to help with the reconnection.

Upper Cumberland Electric calls the conditions “treacherous,” but notes that some power has been restored after an initial wave knocked out service to a third of its 51,000 customers.