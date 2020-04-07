Cookeville Regional Furloughs Staff Amid Cancelled Procedures

Cookeville’s largest employer announced furloughs 400 and is cutting the hours for many more.

Cookeville Regional Medical Center says in a statement that the cuts are related to a loss of revenue from procedures considered elective.

Hospital CEO Paul Korth says he’s trying to preserve cash for when the hospital sees a surge of COVID-19 cases — which it hasn’t yet.

“You may be asking why we are reducing workforce at a time like this and the reason is simple. We must preserve our financial resources now in order to direct more of them to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” Korth says in a written statement.

Furloughed employees will keep their health insurance and should be able to qualify for unemployment benefits.

Hospitals across the state — large and small — are struggling to pay their staff as VOD. This week, state officials announced $500,000 emergency grants to help bridge rural hospitals until federal help comes.