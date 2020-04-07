Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Cookeville Regional Furloughs Staff Amid Cancelled Procedures

Cookeville’s largest employer announced furloughs 400 and is cutting the hours for many more.

Cookeville Regional Medical Center says in a statement that the cuts are related to a loss of revenue from procedures considered elective.

Hospital CEO Paul Korth says he’s trying to preserve cash for when the hospital sees a surge of COVID-19 cases — which it hasn’t yet.

“You may be asking why we are reducing workforce at a time like this and the reason is simple. We must preserve our financial resources now in order to direct more of them to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” Korth says in a written statement.

Furloughed employees will keep their health insurance and should be able to qualify for unemployment benefits.

Hospitals across the state — large and small — are struggling to pay their staff as VOD. This week, state officials announced $500,000 emergency grants to help bridge rural hospitals until federal help comes.

Filed Under: Coronavirus Live Updates

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM

WPLN News In Your Inbox!

Sign up to get the Daily News Update each weekday morning.