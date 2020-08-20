COVID-19 Cases Stabilizing In Tennessee

COVID-19 case rates acrossTennessee are starting to stabilize. And, in some cases, decline.

Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey says that includes rural counties.

“We have seen the largest declines in our large metro areas of Memphis, Nashville and Knoxville,” she told reporters Thursday. “But even in our rural areas, their rates are starting to stabilize. So, you are doing the right thing. Please keep it up.”

Piercey says Tennessee has had 10 consecutive days in which the positivity rate on COVID tests has been less than 10%. The health chief says the state is also seeing a decrease in hospitalizations.