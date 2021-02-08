COVID-19 Vaccinations Will Soon Begin For Nashville Teachers

A Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher wears a mask during virtual instruction. Courtesy Metro Nashville Public Schools via Twitter

Nashville announced its move to the next phase of its vaccine rollout today.

Phase 1b includes teachers and child care workers, just as districts like Metro Nashville Public Schools return to in-person learning for the first time in nearly a year.

School and local government officials announced the next phase at a press conference this afternoon.

Inoculations are expected to be administered over the next few weeks. Nashville teachers can begin signing up for vaccine appointments Thursday with the shots starting no later than Feb. 20.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center will be in charge of vaccinating public school teachers, while TriStar Health will handle private school educators.