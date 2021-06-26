COVID Cancels Matchup With NC State, Sending Vanderbilt To College World Series Final

The Vanderbilt Commodores were advanced to the finals of the College World Series automatically after their opponent, the NC State Wolfpack, were forced to withdraw. Courtesy NCAA via Twitter

The Vanderbilt Commodores were automatically advanced to the finals of the College World Series early Saturday morning, as the NCAA announced their game with NC State had been canceled due to COVID.

The Wolfpack had played the Commodores with only 13 players available on Friday, losing 3-1. The NCAA did not say what caused Saturday’s cancellation.

“The NCAA and the [Division I Baseball] Committee regret that NC State’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate,” the NCAA said in a short statement issued at 1:10 a.m. Central. “Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details.”

The declaration means that the Commodores will get a chance to defend their 2019 national championship in a best-of-three series that starts Monday. They’ll face either the Texas Longhorns or the Mississippi State Bulldogs, which are scheduled to play Saturday evening.

It’s not clear what caused NC State players to be ineligible, but players have been operating under detailed COVID protocols issued by the NCAA when championship competitions resumed this spring.

Those rules call for players to be tested before arriving at the College World Series site in Omaha and if they’ve come in contact with someone outside their immediate circle of players, coaches and staff. Anyone who tests positive is to be quarantined, the NCAA has said.