Crews Have Recovered Remains In Plane Crash That Killed Remnant Fellowship Leaders

Rutherford Fire and Rescue photo of crash site
Divers spent Sunday looking for debris and victims in Percy Priest Lake.Courtesy Rutherford County Fire and Rescuevia Facebook
Divers have retrieved “several components” of the private jet that crashed into Percy Priest Lake on Saturday, as well as “human remains,” according to a statement released Sunday night by Rutherford County Fire and Rescue. Crews are working to identify the seven victims believed to be onboard.

All of the passengers were leaders of the diet-focused Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood, including founder Gwen Shamblin Lara. Her children released statements praising their mother’s work, which has often been surrounded by controversy.

“The seven Remnant Fellowship Leaders lost yesterday, including my husband and my mother, were some of the finest, most righteous and loving people I have ever known,” said Elizabeth Hannah, who is also a leader of the congregation. “I want the entire world to know that my mother, Gwen Shamblin Lara, was the kindest, most gentle, selfless, loving mother and best friend to me and my brother.”

The Tennessean reports Joe Lara, who married Gwen Shamblin in 2018, had a pilot’s license but had not updated his medical certification since 2017. It’s required every two years. The twin-engine Cessna built in 1982 was owned by the Lara’s production company.

Crews have had trouble finding much debris in the murky waters of the lake. The crash site also spans roughly a half mile, all in the water.

It’s unclear why the plane went down shortly after taking off from the Smyrna airport nearby. No potential cause has been pinpointed by federal authorities, who are leading the investigation. The National Transportation and Safety Board has not had a spokesperson appear at the crash site press conferences, though the agency is on scene.

But incident commander Joshua Sanders of Rutherford County Fire and Rescue says local officials plan to “do everything we can to bring closure to those impacted by this incident.”

