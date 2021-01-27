Cumberland University Baseball Coach To Retire After Four Decades

Cumberland University's Woody Hunt is one of the winningest coaches in college baseball history. Courtesy Cumberland University

After 41 seasons — including three national championships — the baseball coach at Cumberland University in Lebanon has announced his retirement.

Woody Hunt says he’s been reflecting on the decision for months and will make the coming season his last.

Hunt has been inducted into six different halls of fame. This summer, he received the lifetime achievement award from the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. In the video presentation, athletics director Ron Pavan sang Hunt’s praises.

“He thinks you’re special, rather than he’s a legend,” Pavan said. “He gets all these players from all over the place to mesh.”

Hunt built a dominant program as he became one of just six coaches at any level of college baseball to top 1,600 wins.

He coached 99 players who went on to professional contracts, including two who made it to the major leagues.