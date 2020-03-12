Curious Nashville: Help Us Understand The Tornado Alert System

The National Weather Service office in Old Hickory issues storm watches and warnings across Middle Tennessee. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News

After tornadoes ripped through Tennessee on March 3 — killing 24 and destroying hundreds of homes and buildings — many were compelled to revisit their storm preparedness.

That includes reviewing how they monitor and receive storm watches and warnings.



Initial reporting indicates that warning systems largely functioned as intended. They interrupted broadcasts on TV and radio, set off outdoor tornado sirens, and deployed alerts to smartphones.

But there are indications that communication systems east of Nashville were damaged before some alerts could arrive.

WPLN News wants to better understand cellphone alerts, so we’re using our Curious Nashville tool to ask for your help. Please fill out the form below to inform our reporting on phone alerts: