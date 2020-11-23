Curious Nashville: How Overlooked Buildings And Trees Can Reveal Wonderment Around Us

To combat our feelings of isolation and everyday repetitiveness, Curious Nashville is bringing back four short stories that deliver surprises about things we might otherwise overlook.
This podcast episode builds upon features that first aired on 90.3:
- what a tree in the backyard can tell us about environmental changes
- how the past flickers on amid Nashville’s growing skyline
- whether a famous 1904 short story accurately depicts Nashville
- how proximity to an interstate is a good thing for an Antioch cemetery
These stories are a testament to our observant listeners and their questions. Prod us with your newest inquiries below:
