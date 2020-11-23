Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Curious Nashville: How Overlooked Buildings And Trees Can Reveal Wonderment Around Us

Nashville's Union Station, with horses and carriages, is shown in this undated archival image.Courtesy Tennessee State Library and Archives
To combat our feelings of isolation and everyday repetitiveness, Curious Nashville is bringing back four short stories that deliver surprises about things we might otherwise overlook.
This podcast episode builds upon features that first aired on 90.3:

These stories are a testament to our observant listeners and their questions. Prod us with your newest inquiries below:

Credits: Curious Nashville is a project of Nashville Public Radio. Tony Gonzalez is the executive producer, with editing by Emily Siner. The music in this episode comes from the Blue Dot Sessions.

Filed Under: Curious Nashville Tagged With: , , ,

