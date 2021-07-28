Curious Nashville: Those Sculptures You Wondered About In Centennial Park Are Finally On Track For Repairs

These early 1900s concrete sculptures — also known as "follies" — are being assessed so that repairs can be carried out. Courtesy Metro Arts Commission

A combination of local fundraising and a state grant will bring some attention and care to historic concrete structures in Nashville’s Centennial Park.

A preservationist has begun studying two early-1900s bridges and two sculptures that have fallen into disrepair, and she will review The Parthenon as well.

The structures are among the oldest remaining in the park, often drawing interest and questions from visitors.

“The smaller structures in particular are a very early use of modern concrete and represent nationally significant engineering history,” says Tim Netsch with Metro Parks. “While so many exciting new improvements are being made in Centennial Park, we remain committed to preserving the historic features.”

The structures in question include two bridges built around 1910 and also the gigantic stone clamshell known as “Shell Spring” (1906), and the “Gunboat Tennessee” monument (1910), which is a 10-foot-tall prow of a ship that includes a bronze.

There’s been no money put toward maintenance in recent years, and neither structure has an explanatory marker.

If there were, they could explain that these sculptures demonstrate engineering innovations. An early 1900s civic leader, Major Eugene C. Lewis, was fascinated by the potential for casting concrete and tested his ideas in multiple city parks.

Metro wants to preserve what remains.

City leaders say the first step is a thorough assessment. So Amanda Trienens of New York-based Cultural Heritage Conservation is visiting this summer. She is taking moisture readings, performing test cleanings and grabbing samples of the concrete to understand its composition.

Her firm has worked on prominent sites, including the 9/11 Memorial Wall and the Guggenheim Museum.

Trienens also review The Parthenon.The initial work will cost $29,000 and is being funded by the Tennessee Historical Commission and the nonprofit Conservancy for Centennial Park.

A prior city report estimated more than $100,000 could be needed for the repairs.