Davidson County Sets New Daily Record For Coronavirus Cases

Several of the biggest days for new cases of the coronavirus in Davidson County have come in the past two weeks. Metro Nashville Public Health

Metro Nashville Public Health says Davidson County set a new daily record for coronavirus cases on Saturday. The department says 350 cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours — shattering the previous record of 300 cases set 12 days ago.

Like the rest of Tennessee, the county has been experiencing an upward trend in cases. About 100 people in Davidson County are believed to have died from COVID-19 and just under 500 have been hospitalized.

Today we report 350 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number of new cases we have reported in a given day. Wearing a mask and practicing social distancing are still our two best tools to limit the spread. pic.twitter.com/GgePEFi1A1 — NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) June 27, 2020

The Metro Board of Health voted late Friday to require masks, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Details, including when the mask requirement would apply and how it’ll be enforced, are expected to be released on Sunday.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is also weighing whether to extend three executive orders meant to fight the coronavirus. Those orders are scheduled to expire early next week.