Day Camp On Track In Nashville With Social Distance Restrictions

Day camp is on in Davidson County, after Metro officials announced plans to begin Phase Two in Nashville’s reopening next week. But there will be rules to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Campers and counselors will be required to wear masks as much as possible, buses can be no more than half full and lunches will have to be pre-packed.

“Now there’s no doubt this will be a summer like any other,” said Jessica Fain, chief strategy officer for YMCA of Middle Tennessee, which operates the 300-acre Camp Widjiwagan in Southeast Davidson. “But like everyone in our city, our state, our nation and our world, we’re all doing things we couldn’t have imagined 60 days ago. And that means re-imaging camp for our kids.”

Fain says Camp Widjiwagan will be trying to make some of the requirements fun, like letting campers decorate their own masks on the first day of session. The camp is also redesigning facilities and activities to keep groups small.

Fain’s remarks can be seen in Thursday morning’s Metro briefing video.

Overnight camp is not allowed under the current Metro guidelines.