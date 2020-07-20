Episode 1: The Intersection

Listen /

On a summer evening in 2018, two 25-year-olds crossed paths at a stop sign. One was a Black man; the other, a white police officer. Minutes later, one of them was dead, and now the other faces a historic murder charge.

Two years later, there’s a lot we still don’t know about these two men — all the little details that make them more than just the black man who was killed and the white officer who shot him. But what we do know shows that they had a lot in common. They were the same age. They both loved music and grew up in the church. However, they were born into different worlds. And eventually, they ended up on opposite ends of a gun.

In this episode, we tell you what happened the day of the shooting and introduce you to the two men at the center of the case.

Deadly Force is a production of Nashville Public Radio. Written, produced and sound-designed by Samantha Max. Edited by Chas Sisk, Emily Siner, Anita Bugg, Tony Gonzalez, Meribah Knight and Dwight Lewis. Fact-checked by Daniel Potter. Tony Gonzalez, Meribah Knight, Shalina Chatlina, Eli Newman and Chris Ehrman also contributed reporting. Find the rest of this podcast at wpln.org/deadlyforce.