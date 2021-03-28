Death Toll From Flash Flooding In Nashville Rises To 4 People

As rainwater from this weekend's storms flows downstream, the Cumberland River is approaching flood stage in places like Pennington Bend. Mack Linebaugh WPLN News

Updated at 10:20 a.m.

At least four people are believed to have been killed as pounding rain flooded streams in Nashville and elsewhere in Middle Tennessee overnight.

Metro officials say at least 130 people had to be rescued from cars and homes. That includes 15 people evacuated by boat from an apartment building. Police in Murfreesboro say they rescued at least nine people.

Dozens of roads remain impassable. A flash flood warning remains in effect in Davidson County until at least 11 a.m. as the rainwater makes its way into area streams.

The latest fatalities to be confirmed were a man and a woman found near an encampment in a wooded area near a park. Earlier this morning, police said they discovered the bodies of two people believed to have been killed separately in their vehicles.

Two additional flooding victims, 1 male, 1 female, have been found deceased near a homeless camp in a wooded area adjacent to Wentworth-Caldwell Park on Edmondson Pk just off Nolensville Pk. Flooding from Seven Mile Creek impacted the area. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2021

MNPD Urban Search & Rescue officers have just recovered a deceased man from this Honda sedan that was submerged by flooding from the creek next to the Wal-Mart at Harding Pl & Nolensville Pk. pic.twitter.com/xxppLhIM94 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2021

A second presumed flooding victim has been found deceased on the Nashboro Village golf course. It is believed that he was swept away by high water after getting out of a car that ran off the road into a culvert at Nashboro Blvd & Flintlock Ct. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2021

About 7 inches of rain fell on Nashville, according to the National Weather Service. That makes this weekend the second-wettest two-day period in the city’s history, eclipsed only by the 2010 flood. The rain tally on Saturday was also the fourth-highest ever recorded in Nashville, with more than 5 1/2 inches of rain. Only the two days of the 2010 flood and the aftermath of Hurricane Frederic in 1979 were wetter.

Southeastern Davidson County appears to have been hit especially hard. With the ground already saturated by spring rains earlier in the week, an apparent mudslide threatened to take down an apartment building on Linbar Drive. Two people were taken for medical treatment but no serious injuries were reported.

On social media, families in Crieve Hall posted video of torrential rains and flooded basements. On Sunday morning, they began the process of cleaning up.

Some of the scenes from Crieve Hall pic.twitter.com/h2AVMvSRbO — Samantha Max (@samanthaellimax) March 28, 2021

The Nashville Fire Department also had to rescue about 40 dogs from a kennel on Craighead Street in Melrose. Officials say they were taken safely to another location.

Threat hasn’t passed

Although the rains have largely moved on, the National Weather Service plans to keep the area under a flash flood watch until this evening. Mill Creek in Antioch and several other streams reached flood stage. They have since receded but the Cumberland and Harpeth rivers are expected to reach flood stage later today.

Photos shared by authorities in Franklin show the Harpeth is already over its banks near the downtown.

These aerial photos were taken approx. 15 min. ago by our drone operator FF/P Daniel Donegan. The top photos are Bridge St. at 1st Ave. N. The bottom photos are Hillsboro Rd. at N. Margin St. pic.twitter.com/pe0GnxtTbc — Franklin Fire Department, Franklin, TN (@FranklinFire) March 28, 2021

Downpours are expected today in East Tennessee. Those counties are now under a flash flood warning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Some things that get reported early on, by the media or law enforcement, will later turn out to be wrong. We will update this post as the situation develops.