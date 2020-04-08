Death Toll Rises At Gallatin Nursing Home

Ten people have now died from COVID-19-related complications after an outbreak at a Gallatin nursing home.

Last month, the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing was evacuated after more than 100 residents and workers tested positive for the virus. Some have since returned, despite concerns from some local officials.

The Associated Press reports malpractice attorney Clint Kelly has sent notification to the facility that he plans to sue on behalf of at least 20 people, including the family members of staff and residents.