Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Diana Harshbarger Will Take Northeast Tennessee Congressional Seat

Share:

Kingsport pharmacist Diana Harshbarger emerged from a crowded field to win the Republican nomination. She faced Democrat and Air Force veteran Blair Walsingham.

That means that, for the first time, a woman has won a full term to the Congressional seat in northeast Tennessee.

The fight during the August primary was on the Republican side, where Harshbarger spent more than $1 million of her own money to edge past multiple opponents, including five who had held elected office. Harshbarger says voters wanted a businessperson and an outsider, similar to President Donald Trump.

The first-time political candidate defeated Democratic candidate Walsingham in a congressional district that has been represented by Republicans since the Civil War.

Harshbarger will replace retiring Congressman Phil Roe.

Filed Under: Election Live Blog 2020 Tagged With:

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM

WPLN News In Your Inbox!

Sign up to get the Daily News Update each weekday morning.