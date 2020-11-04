Diana Harshbarger Will Take Northeast Tennessee Congressional Seat

Kingsport pharmacist Diana Harshbarger emerged from a crowded field to win the Republican nomination. She faced Democrat and Air Force veteran Blair Walsingham.

That means that, for the first time, a woman has won a full term to the Congressional seat in northeast Tennessee.

The fight during the August primary was on the Republican side, where Harshbarger spent more than $1 million of her own money to edge past multiple opponents, including five who had held elected office. Harshbarger says voters wanted a businessperson and an outsider, similar to President Donald Trump.

The first-time political candidate defeated Democratic candidate Walsingham in a congressional district that has been represented by Republicans since the Civil War.

Harshbarger will replace retiring Congressman Phil Roe.