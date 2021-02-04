Disaster Loans Available Regionally After Outages Caused By Christmas Bombing

At the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Church Street, a fence blocks curious residents and tourists from entering the area that's filled with debris and damaged buildings that carry a risk of more falling material. Rachel Iacovone WPLN News

The Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans to those with economic damages from the Christmas bombing in downtown Nashville, which caused regional phone and internet outages.

The early morning blast occurred outside an AT&T switching station and took down communication for days. Many stores couldn’t take credit cards. Some online retailers had to suspend sales. And now they can get loans to make up for the interruption.

“They may apply to businesses that are may not be on Second Ave,” SBA Tennessee director LaTanya Channel says. “This declaration extends also to counties that touch Metro Davidson County.”

Businesses are eligible for interest rates of 3%. Nonprofits qualify for 2%. Interest rates are even lower for property owners or renters who sustained property damage near the bombing.

Businesses and nonprofits have until Oct. 28 to apply. Property owners have less time, with a deadline of March 29.

The SBA has established a “virtual” outreach center open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, email [email protected] or call (800) 659-2955.