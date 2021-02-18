Dolly Parton Says Wait Until She’s Gone To Consider A Statue At The Tennessee Capitol

The measure (HB135) would make the music legend the first living person with such monument. It has received bipartisan support, moving through the legislature without opposition.

Dolly Parton doesn’t want a statue of herself on the grounds of the Tennessee Capitol.

Being as humble as usual, Parton said in a tweet Thursday that a proposal being considered at the General Assembly that would give her a monument is not appropriate at this moment.

“Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time,” Parton said. “I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel i deserve it, then I’m certain i will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean.”

She pledged to continue doing “good work to make this great state proud.”

Rep. John Mark Windle, D-Livingston, told WPLN News on Thursday that he will not continue pushing for the measure, but said he hopes Parton changes her mind.

“I’m enlisting her fans to campaign to stop the stop,” Windle said. “We love Dolly, and she should accept this because we need her now more than ever.”

Windle said he also wants her fans to encourage her to get involved in the political process, since the two political parties “have failed America.”