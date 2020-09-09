Ed Department Blames Technical Problems For Delay In COVID Dashboard

The state Department of Education says “technical difficulties” are delaying the launch of its new COVID dashboard.

The website was supposed to go live Tuesday and give the public more information about outbreaks in individual schools.

But in a statement released in the evening, education officials said they’ve had difficulties processing data across school districts. They now hope to have the dashboard running by the end of the week.

The anticipated launch of the Tennessee Department of Education dashboard tracking COVID-19 cases in schools has been delayed due to technical difficulties with processing data across a number of school districts. TDOE is working to rectify this technical issue with the intent to launch the COVID-19 case tracking dashboard before the end of the week. Full reporting across every district is expected by September 22 and we thank districts for their partnership in providing helpful data for educators, leaders and families.

Gov. Bill Lee’s administration has reversed itself a few times over how much information to give about COVID in schools. Although several other states have been reporting outbreaks for a while, Tennessee officials have cited privacy laws to argue against giving more information.