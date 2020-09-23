Education Commission Fears Steep Slide Because Of Virtual Learning

Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn says the state is preparing for a steep slide in learning, caused by the switch to online classes.

The state estimates the number of students rated proficient in math will drop 65% this year and those who are proficient in reading will fall 50%.

“This is impacting our youngest learners the most,” she says. “It’s really hard to teach a child to read. It’s really hard to teach a child to read through a computer.”

Schwinn says students with special needs before the pandemic are seeing the biggest drops. And that it may take years to make up the loss.

Gov. Bill Lee’s administration has made returning students to the classroom a priority.

In Metro Nashville, today was the first day of in-person classes for many students in exceptional education programs. Elementary students are expected to begin returning next month.