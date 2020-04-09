Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Education Leaders Pledge Additional Support To Tennessee Students

Tennessee education leaders are pledging further support to students during school closures. Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn says her office is holding conference calls with district superintendents three times per week, and is looking to expand meal support and distance learning opportunities.

Currently, the state has a partnership with PBS and learning platform ReadyRoise.

“Early on the department partnered with the governor and the Tennessee General Assembly to craft legislation that ensures no student is adversely affected by lost instruction time this year due to COVID-19,” Schwinn told reporters during a press conference.

Schwinn says the department will distribute relief funding to local school districts when the state receives its share of the federal stimulus package.

The funds will be used to support homeless students, and to provide meal and technology needs.

It’s unclear if districts will remain closed for the remainder of the school year, but the State Board of Education did approve a list of emergency rules this afternoon to prevent students from being penalized by the coronavirus. Rule changes include suspending testing and loosening graduation requirements.

Filed Under: Coronavirus Live Updates

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM

WPLN News In Your Inbox!

Sign up to get the Daily News Update each weekday morning.