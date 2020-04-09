Education Leaders Pledge Additional Support To Tennessee Students

Tennessee education leaders are pledging further support to students during school closures. Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn says her office is holding conference calls with district superintendents three times per week, and is looking to expand meal support and distance learning opportunities.

Currently, the state has a partnership with PBS and learning platform ReadyRoise.

“Early on the department partnered with the governor and the Tennessee General Assembly to craft legislation that ensures no student is adversely affected by lost instruction time this year due to COVID-19,” Schwinn told reporters during a press conference.

Schwinn says the department will distribute relief funding to local school districts when the state receives its share of the federal stimulus package.

The funds will be used to support homeless students, and to provide meal and technology needs.

It’s unclear if districts will remain closed for the remainder of the school year, but the State Board of Education did approve a list of emergency rules this afternoon to prevent students from being penalized by the coronavirus. Rule changes include suspending testing and loosening graduation requirements.