Epilogue: A Win For No One

Andrew Delke was supposed to stand trial this July. He was the first Nashville police officer charged with murder for shooting someone on duty.

But just days before jury selection was set to begin, the prosecution and the defense agreed to a last-minute plea deal for a lesser crime. The trial was canceled — and the family of the man who was killed was outraged.

In this episode, we’ll take you through that emotional day in court. We’ll explain why this trial was canceled at the last minute, after three years of protests, preparation and heated courtroom battles. And we’ll hear from voices you’ve gotten to know over the course of this series about whether this plea deal is progress, or just history repeating itself.



Deadly Force is a production of Nashville Public Radio. Written, produced and sound designed by Samantha Max. Edited by Chas Sisk, Emily Siner and Anita Bugg. Damon Mitchell also contributed reporting. Find the rest of this podcast at wpln.org/deadlyforce.