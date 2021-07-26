Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Epilogue: A Win For No One

Andrew Delke was supposed to stand trial this July. He was the first Nashville police officer charged with murder for shooting someone on duty.

But just days before jury selection was set to begin, the prosecution and the defense agreed to a last-minute plea deal for a lesser crime. The trial was canceled — and the family of the man who was killed was outraged.

In this episode, we’ll take you through that emotional day in court. We’ll explain why this trial was canceled at the last minute, after three years of protests, preparation and heated courtroom battles. And we’ll hear from voices you’ve gotten to know over the course of this series about whether this plea deal is progress, or just history repeating itself.

Deadly Force is a production of Nashville Public Radio. Written, produced and sound designed by Samantha Max. Edited by Chas Sisk, Emily Siner and Anita Bugg. Damon Mitchell also contributed reporting. Find the rest of this podcast at wpln.org/deadlyforce

Andrew Delke and his attorney David Raybin stand in court as Delke pleads guilty to manslaughter on July 2, 2021, for the 2018 killing of Daniel Hambrick.The Tennessean (Pool)

Vickie Hambrick enters the courtroom where Andrew Delke pleads guilty to manslaughter on July 2, 2021, for the 2018 killing of her son Daniel Hambrick.Courtesy Tennessean Via Pool

Sam Hambrick says he’s frustrated the district attorney didn’t consult with his family before agreeing to a plea deal for the police officer who killed his cousin. “You can’t make that decision for a mother who lost her child,” he says.Samantha MaxWPLN News

A street sign on Jo Johnston Avenue memorializes the spot where Daniel Hambrick, called “Lil Dan Dan” by family and friends, was killed by a Nashville police officer on July 26, 2018.Samantha MaxWPLN News

