Episode 4: The Cost Of Change

Cities across the U.S. are grappling with how to reform their police departments — or start over altogether — as more killings of Black people by police make headlines. But in Nashville, like in most places, change has rarely been easy, and when Black Nashvillians call out problems, they’re often ignored.

In this episode, we dive into a series of reforms in the police department, spanning from the integration of the force to the creation of a civilian oversight board — and explore just how difficult it can be to spark change.

WPLN News Investigates: Deadly Force is a production of Nashville Public Radio. Written, produced and sound designed by Samantha Max. Edited by Chas Sisk, Emily Siner, Anita Bugg, Tony Gonzalez, Meribah Knight and Dwight Lewis. Fact-checked by Daniel Potter. Chas Sisk, Shalina Chatlani and Tony Gonzalez also contributed reporting. Find the rest of this podcast at wpln.org/deadlyforce.