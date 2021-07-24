Everybody, Part One

Outside of Bluegrassland, we’re always hearing about what everybody’s doing. Everybody was kung fu fighting, everybody wants to rule the world, everybody loves Raymond and so on. But what’s everybody doing in Bluegrassland?
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Tammy Fassaert: “Everybody Cheats On You” from Just Passing Through(Strictly Country)
- The New Coon Creek Girls: “Everybody’s Coming Home Tonight (But My Baby)” from Home Sweet Highway(Rutabaga)
- Jim Eanes: “Everybody Does It In Hawaii” from Jim Eanes with Red Smiley & the Bluegrass Cut-Ups(Rural Rhythm)
- Mountain Heart: “Everybody But Me” from Wide Open(Skaggs Family)
- Cadillac Sky: “Everybody’s Favorite” from Gravity’s Our Enemy(Skaggs Family)
- The Creaking Tree String Quartet: “Everybody’s Changing” from Pickin’ On Keane(CMH)
- Northern Sons: “Everybody’s Gonna Die” from North to Ontario(Coot)
- IIIrd Tyme Out: “Everybody’s Gonna Have a Wonderful Time” from Across the Miles(New Haven)
- Reno & Harrell: “Everybody’s Got a Dream” from Yellow Pages(Derby Town)
- Daughters of Bluegrass (Beth Stevens): “Everybody’s Got a Light” from Bluegrass Bouquet(Blue Circle)
- South Loomis Quickstep: “Everybody’s Got to Lose Sometime” from Satin Rose(Copperwood)
- Cox’s Army: “Everybody’s Got Their Old Timers Out” from Green Eyed Train(self-released)
- The Pickin’ On Pickers: “Everybody’s Had the Blues” from Pickin’ On Merle Haggard(CMH)
- The Likely Culprits: “Everybody’s Got Something They’re Good At” from The Likely Culprits(Euphony/Big Gassed)
- Laster Flatt: “Everybody Has One But You” from Flatt On Victor, Plus More(Bear Family)
- Simon Chrisman & Wes Corbett: “Everybody Is Somebody” from Simon Chrisman & Wes Corbett(self-released)
- The Bailes Brothers: “Everybody Knew the Truth But Me” from Sing Their Hearts Out For You(Cattle Compact)
- Claire Lynch: “Everybody Knows I’ve Been Crying” from Dear Sister(Compass)
- Travis Wells: “Everybody’s Favorite” from Kentucky Old Time Banjo(Rounder)