Facebook To Build Massive Data Center In Gallatin

Facebook will build a data center in Gallatin that's nearly 1 million square feet. Courtesy Facebook

The speculation has proven true: Facebook is building a massive data center in Gallatin’s industrial park. The announcement Wednesday morning is three years in the works.

The facility will be nearly 1 million square feet and is aiming for LEED Gold certification — the second-highest tier — once completed in 2023.

The company says it will be among the most technologically advanced of its 17 centers worldwide, using more renewable energy and far less water.

A video about the project and progress reports will be shared on the Gallatin Data Center page on Facebook.

The project is valued over $800 million and could employ 1,100 people during construction. Ultimately, the center will operate with about 100 employees, including electricians, logistics staff and security.

“We chose Gallatin because of its terrific infrastructure, talented workforce and the spirit of partnership the community offered,” Rachel Peterson, Facebook’s vice president of data center strategy, wrote in a statement. “We are thrilled to be joining the Gallatin community.”