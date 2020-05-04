Fairgrounds Shelter Becomes COVID-19 Ward After Outbreak At The Nashville Rescue Mission

The Nashville Fairgrounds have become an emergency shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic. courtesy Nashville Fairgrounds

At least 100 people at the Nashville Rescue Mission have tested positive for the coronavirus, Metro officials announced Monday morning. Recent contact tracing led to the testing of everyone at the mission and the temporary city-run homeless shelter at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

One person housed at the Mission did need hospitalization, but most had no symptoms and were moved to the fairgrounds, in a separate facility from the people who are well.

Everyone at the fairgrounds was also tested in recent days, turning up 19 new positive cases.

In all, 115 people now housed at the fairgrounds have tested positive for COVID-19. Dr. Alex Jahangir, chair of the city’s COVID-19 response, says he visited over the weekend and intends to keep everyone in place. He says there is plenty of room to spread out with 100,000 square feet of exhibition space.

“Right now, our plan for the majority of our unhoused individuals is working well and makes sense,” Jahangir said when asked if some people might be put up in hotels, as other cities have done.