FBI Arrests 4 More Tennesseans In Storming Of U.S. Capitol

This image from an FBI charging document shows Jack Jesse Griffith, 25, of Gallatin, in a red cap as he enters the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He was arrested Saturday on federal charges. Also pictured is Matthew Bledsoe, of Memphis, who was arrested Friday. FBI Justice.gov

Federal agents have charged four more Tennesseans linked to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump. Agents again used social media posts to aid in the identifications.

The FBI arrested Matthew Bledsoe in Memphis on Friday, Jack Jesse Griffith in Gallatin on Saturday morning, Lisa Eisenhart in Nashville on Saturday afternoon and Blake Austin Reed in Nashville on Sunday morning.

Bledsoe, Griffith and Eisenhart face charges of entering a restricted building and engaging in disorderly conduct that disrupted government business. Eisenhart, the mother of a Nashville man who was arrested last week after he was identified carrying zip ties inside the Capitol, faces additional charges of conspiracy and civil disorder.

Details on Reed’s charges were not yet available.

Agents reviewed a series of videos from Bledsoe’s Instagram account that include selfies of him wearing a Trump hat in the crowd outside the Capitol, as well as images of the group moving toward the building and climbing the walls, according to a document signed by a federal judge on Wednesday.

The FBI says the footage shows a man saying, “We’re going in!” as an alarm rings in the background. Bledsoe then aims his camera at the door and says: “In the Capitol. This is our house. We pay for this [expletive]. Where’s those pieces of [expletive] at?”

Later footage shows Bledsoe inside the building.

Agents matched Bledsoe’s selfies to his driver’s license photo, as well as a post on his wife’s Facebook page in which she writes, “Matt was inside the Capitol, he was one of the first.”

The FBI used the same Instagram video to identify Griffith, who goes by the name Juan Bibiano on Facebook, according to a document released by the Department of Justice.

One of the clips in Bledsoe’s Instagram video features a man wearing glasses and a Make America Great Again hat as he “screams in excitement.”

An informant who knows Griffith identified him as the man in glasses and provided the posts from his Facebook account, including a photo of him wearing the same clothing captured in the Instagram video. In another post, Griffith wrote, “I even helped stormed the capitol today, but it only made things worse.” Agents also matched Griffith’s photos on social media to his driver’s license photo.

Griffith, 25, was booked in the Davidson County jail shortly before noon on Saturday. He was the third Tennessean to be arrested in the federal investigation of the Capitol storming.

Authorities share new details on ‘zip tie guy’

Last weekend, agents arrested Eric Munchel of Nashville after a photo of him holding zip ties and wearing several Tennessee-related clothing items went viral online.

In a new document posted Saturday, authorities say they searched his home on Jan. 10 and found distinctive clothing items that appear to match what he wore in the Senate chambers, including a Black Rifle Coffee Company hat and five pairs of white flex cuffs.

An affidavit says Munchel and Eisenhart were filmed “in the vicinity of a mob of individuals that are physically attacking two Capitol Police officers,” and that both joined in chasing.Authorities say both were holding flex cuffs at that time.

The officers escaped, at which point Eisenhart shouts at them over a bannister.

Additional footage places both in the Senate chambers moments later.

Capitol Riot Arrest-Lisa Eisenhart was taken into custody by FBI Agents in Nashville a short time ago on charges relating to the U.S. Capitol riots. Charges include conspiring with her son, Eric Munchel to violate federal statutes. pic.twitter.com/lgjqrYN8j2 — U.S Attorney-Middle District of Tennessee (@USAO_MDTN) January 16, 2021

Capitol Riot arrest-Blake A. Reed was arrested this morning by FBI agents in Nashville on charges relating to the U.S. Capitol Riots. pic.twitter.com/nUMf9OKhco — U.S Attorney-Middle District of Tennessee (@USAO_MDTN) January 17, 2021

The FBI has arrested several dozen people nationwide and is seeking tips as it searches for others in the crowd that day.

WPLN News’ Chas Sisk contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. It was updated Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning to add new information about the arrests.