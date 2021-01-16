FBI Arrests Three More Tennesseans In Storming Of U.S. Capitol

This image from an FBI charging document shows Jack Jesse Griffith, 25, of Gallatin, in a red cap as he enters the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He was arrested Saturday on federal charges. Also pictured is Matthew Bledsoe, of Memphis, who was arrested Friday. FBI Justice.gov

Federal agents have charged three more Tennesseans linked to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump. Agents again used social media posts to aid in the identifications.

The FBI arrested Matthew Bledsoe in Memphis on Friday, Jack Jesse Griffith in Gallatin on Saturday morning and Lisa Eisenhart in Nashville on Saturday afternoon.

Bledsoe and Griffith face charges of entering a restricted building and engaging in disorderly conduct that disrupted government business. Details on Eisenhart’s charges were not immediately available.

Agents reviewed a series of videos from Bledsoe’s Instagram account that include selfies of him wearing a Trump hat in crowd outside the Capitol, as well as images of the group moving toward the building and climbing the walls, according to a document signed by a federal judge on Wednesday.

The FBI says the footage shows a man saying, “We’re going in!” as an alarm rings in the background. Bledsoe then aims his camera at the door and says: “In the Capitol. This is our house. We pay for this [expletive]. Where’s those pieces of [expletive] at?”

Later footage shows Bledsoe inside the building.

Agents matched Bledsoe’s selfies to his driver’s license photo, as well as a post on his wife’s Facebook page in which she writes, “Matt was inside the Capitol, he was one of the first.”

The FBI used the same Instagram video to identify Griffith, who goes by the name Juan Bibiano on Facebook, according to a document released by the Department of Justice.

One of the clips in Bledsoe’s Instagram video features a man wearing glasses and a Make America Great Again hat as he “screams in excitement.”

An informant who knows Griffith identified him as the man in glasses and provided the posts from his Facebook account, including a photo of him wearing the same clothing captured in the Instagram video. In another post, Griffith wrote, “I even helped stormed the capitol today, but it only made things worse.” Agents also matched Griffith’s photos on social media to his driver’s license photo.

Griffith, 25, was booked in the Davidson County jail shortly before noon on Saturday. He was the third Tennessean to be arrested in the federal investigation of the Capitol storming.

Last weekend, agents arrested Eric Munchel of Nashville after a photo of him holding zip ties and wearing several Tennessee-related clothing items went viral online. The Middle District of Tennessee U.S. Attorney’s office announced Saturday afternoon that Munchel’s mother, Lisa Eisenhart, has also been arrested on multiple charges, including conspiring with her son to violate federal law.

Capitol Riot Arrest-Lisa Eisenhart was taken into custody by FBI Agents in Nashville a short time ago on charges relating to the U.S. Capitol riots. Charges include conspiring with her son, Eric Munchel to violate federal statutes. pic.twitter.com/lgjqrYN8j2 — U.S Attorney-Middle District of Tennessee (@USAO_MDTN) January 16, 2021

The FBI has arrested several dozen people nationwide and is seeking tips as it searches for others in the crowd that day.

This story was updated at 3:35 p.m. with new arrest information.