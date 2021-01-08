FBI Searching Legislative Office Of Former Tennessee House Speaker, Other Republicans

FBI agents leave the office of state Rep. Kent Calfee, R-Kingston, after executing a search warrant. The offices of at least two other GOP House members have also been searched. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News

FBI agents are searching the legislative office of former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and two other Republican lawmakers. It is unclear what prompted the search, but the House’s current speaker, Cameron Sexton, says those searched have been placed on administrative leave.

“Since becoming speaker, I have been contacted by federal authorities regarding an ongoing investigation related to the former speaker’s office,” Sexton said in a prepared statement. “I have been, and I will continue to be in full cooperation with federal authorities as their investigation continues.

“On the advice of both Ethics and Legal Counsel, I am placing everyone that was subject to the execution of today’s search warrants on administrative leave until further notice.”

HAPPENING NOW: FBI agents have left the office of Rep. Robin Smith, R-Hixson, carrying boxes. @WPLN #tnleg pic.twitter.com/9QKu7NO11M — Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (@SergioMarBel) January 8, 2021

Casada served as leader of the Tennessee House for seven months in 2019, resigning following the release of racist and sexist text threads that included him and a top aide. Last year, Casada paid a $10,500 fine for failing to account for campaign donations and expenditures.

The offices of state Reps. Robin Smith, R-Hixson, and Kent Calfee, R-Kingston, were also searched. Smith was elected to the state legislature in 2018 and served as chair of the Tennessee Republican Party in the late 2000s. Calfee has been a member of the Tennessee House since 2012.

This is a developing story.