Fearing A Post-Holiday Viral Surge, Some Middle Tennessee Districts Stay With Virtual Learning

An MTSU teacher candidate presents virtually to a class of first grader in October 2020. Courtesy MTSU (File) Stephanie Barrette

As school resumes this week, more districts will be all-virtual learning again. That’s the case for Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties, and the Lebanon Special School district, as of Monday morning.

Sumner and Williamson will be remote for the remainder of this week.

Wilson says students will learn from home through next week, with a follow-up evaluation due for Jan. 13.

And Lebanon’s plan calls for nearly three weeks of remote learning.

The districts are citing rising cases of COVID-19 and fears of a post-holiday surge, as well as encouraging families to practice social distancing.

“As you are aware, our state and community COVID-19 data are at an all time high. Throughout these difficult 10 months, we have been committed to continual monitoring and decision making based on all the information at hand,” Lebanon Schools Director Scott Benson wrote in a letter to families.

Metro Nashville is also starting virtually later this week.