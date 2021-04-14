Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Federal Agents Arrest Murfreesboro Man On Capitol Riot Charges

capitol breach
Authorities say Michael Lee Roche, 26, of Murfreesboro, breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.Courtesy of Middle District of Tennessee
Share:

A Murfreesboro man is the tenth Tennessean arrested by FBI agents on charges related to the January riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Agents arrested 26-year-old Michael Lee Roche on Tuesday morning.

Federal prosecutors provided images that identify Roche inside the Senate Chamber and standing next to one of the most high-profile people arrested, Jack Angeli — a demonstrator who calls himself the “Q Anon Shaman” and who was widely seen shirtless and wearing a headdress.

The Tennessean reports Roche is facing seven misdemeanors. Charging documents were not immediately posted to the Department of Justice’s capitol breach website on Tuesday.

Filed Under: WPLN News Tagged With:

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM