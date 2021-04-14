Federal Agents Arrest Murfreesboro Man On Capitol Riot Charges

Authorities say Michael Lee Roche, 26, of Murfreesboro, breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Courtesy of Middle District of Tennessee

A Murfreesboro man is the tenth Tennessean arrested by FBI agents on charges related to the January riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Agents arrested 26-year-old Michael Lee Roche on Tuesday morning.

Federal prosecutors provided images that identify Roche inside the Senate Chamber and standing next to one of the most high-profile people arrested, Jack Angeli — a demonstrator who calls himself the “Q Anon Shaman” and who was widely seen shirtless and wearing a headdress.

Capitol Riot Arrest-Michael Lee Roche, 26, of Murfreesboro, TN was arrested by @FBIMemphis agents at his home this morning on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6th. He will appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Nashville later today pic.twitter.com/l94tnnX1up — U.S Attorney-Middle District of Tennessee (@USAO_MDTN) April 13, 2021

The Tennessean reports Roche is facing seven misdemeanors. Charging documents were not immediately posted to the Department of Justice’s capitol breach website on Tuesday.