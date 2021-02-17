FedEx Rerouting Some COVID Vaccine Shipments From Memphis Hub Due To Snow And Ice

Winter weather has slowed down shipments of COVID-19 vaccine despite packages taking priority, according to FedEx. Courtesy FedEx

The winter blast that has frozen much of Tennessee is also slowing down movement of the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide. Memphis-based FedEx says it is sending some shipments through “secondary hubs” that are less impacted by the storm.

In a statement, FedEx says vaccines “continue to have priority status.”

Even in the home state of FedEx’s “World Hub,” the Tennessee Department of Health is “expecting some delays in vaccine because of the winter weather, but not an interruption in supply,” according to TDH spokesperson Shelley Walker.

In Nashville, the Metro Public Health Department has been informed that its shipment expected this week won’t arrive until early next week. But the health department has also had to postpone vaccine appointments, so it’s basically a wash.

UPS, whose hub is in Louisville, is also reporting weather-related delays in vaccine shipments.