Fire Marshal Warns Big Box Retailers Not To Block Doors

Local fire officials are worried that some businesses might be going too far to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Nashville Fire Department has issued a reminder to retailers that they still have to keep exits clear, even while restricting access to their stores.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says it’s received complaints of doors being blocked improperly, especially at big box stores. Officials say they appreciate the attention being paid to the coronavirus. But don’t want that to come at the expense of safety.