Five Questions For Nashville Public Radio’s New Marketing Intern Tracye Davis

Submitted photo

Tracye Davis is the newest member of WPLN News. As the station’s newest marketing intern, creates content for WPLN’s social media accounts. Get to know her.

1. When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I never knew what I wanted to be specifically when I grew up. My interests were all over the place whether it be music, black history, or film.

2. What made you want to work for WPLN News?

I’m a curious individual. I enjoy being in the know and getting to the bottom of things. Being able to navigate social media while spreading the word has given me the chance to expand my creativity making content.

3. What can listeners expect to hear from you in the coming year?

I hope listeners appreciate the content I put out. Grabbing people’s attention while discussing current events is what makes this work so meaningful to me.

4. a) Do you consider yourself to be a foodie? b) Any favorite Nashville restaurants so far? c) Any places on your “must try” list?

I’m definitely a foodie for sure. I recently just moved here so I’m not too familiar with the area just yet. Hopefully I’ll be able to find some hibachi and sushi spots around the city.

5. What do you like to do for fun outside the office?

I enjoy photography, attending video shoots, and listening to hip-hop/pop culture commentary. Collecting sneakers such as Air Jordans, Yeezys, and attending sneaker conventions is also a hobby of mine as well. I also enjoy traveling to different places while collecting sneakers along the way too.