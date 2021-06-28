Five Questions For WPLN’s New Afternoon Host Marianna Bacallao

Submitted photo

Marianna Bacallao is the newest member of WPLN News. As the station’s on-air afternoon host, Marianna is actively involved in guiding you through your commute home. Get to know her.

1. When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I always wanted to be a storyteller, even if I didn’t always know exactly what career I wanted to have. If my younger self could see me now, she would try to use my knowledge of the future to influence the stock market, and failing that, she would be ecstatic that I’m telling stories for a living.

2. What made you want to work for WPLN News?

I knew I wanted to be a part of telling the sort of nuanced, impactful stories WPLN News is known for, but I had no idea how warm, funny and thoughtful the people behind that reporting actually are. Everyone in the newsroom is so kind and supportive, and their love of Nashville is infectious!

3. What can listeners expect to hear from you in the coming year?

The top news stories of the day, the traffic report, and updates on Nashville’s beautiful, humid weather.

4. a) Do you consider yourself to be a foodie? b) Any favorite Nashville restaurants so far? c) Any places on your “must try” list?

a) I don’t like labels, but I have been known to enjoy food from time to time.

b) There are too many good ones I haven’t tried yet! But being a Georgia native, I’m excited to have Cookout and Waffle House nearby. I’m also waiting for my Georgia peach from the Peach Truck to ripen so I can see if it lives up to its name.

c) The mangonadas at La Michoacana Premium and the guava pastelitos from the Salty Cubana.

5. What do you like to do for fun outside the office?

I’m a runner, so I’m excited to try out Nashville’s greenways! When the weather’s nice, you can find me outside reading and writing, drawing while listening to a podcast, or trying to teach myself piano.