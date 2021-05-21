Five Questions For WPLN’s New Education Reporter Juliana Kim

Submitted photo

Juliana Kim is the newest member of WPLN News. As the station’s first-ever Education Reporter, Juliana is actively involved in the intersection of poverty and public education. Get to know her.

1. When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

For as long as I can remember, I’ve wanted to be a journalist. It all started at my mother’s nail salon, where I read the newspaper to pass the time.

2. What made you want to work for WPLN News?

What I admire most about WPLN News is how the newsroom is always raising the bar of what it means to be empathetic, ambitious and a public service to the community.

3. What can listeners expect to hear from you in the coming year?

I hope to be a resource to families as Nashville returns to a full, in-person school year — whether that’s writing stories about inequity in the education system or answering questions about how the city plans to recover students’ learning loss.

4. What Nashville restaurants are on your “must try” list?

Someone described Two Ten Jack as Southern-inspired Japanese food, so I’m intrigued!

5. What do you like to do for fun outside the office?

I’m a major film buff, so I spend most of my free time either watching movies or reading reviews. Always interested in recommendations!