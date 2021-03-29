Flood Aftermath: Deaths Climb, Outages Drop, And Boil Water Notices Activate In 3 Counties

A car was swept into boggy woods in Crieve Hall during flash floods in the South Nashville neighborhood Saturday night. Samantha Max WPLN News

The death toll from Tennessee flash flooding has risen again.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says the weekend storm killed residents in Davidson, Cheatham and Hawkins counties.

TEMA has reported the deaths of seven people — five in Davidson, and one each in Cheatham and Hawkins. Other Metro Nashville agencies, however, said they were not aware of a fifth Davidson County fatality.

At least two of the victims died in cars that became submerged in floodwaters.

The Cheatham County Emergency Management Agency says an Ashland City man in his 60s died after driving around barricades on Tennessee Waltz Parkway.

In Nashville, 65-year-old Douglas Hammond was found this morning on a golf course in Nashboro Village. Metro Police say he likely left his car after it stalled and then fell in high water from a nearby creek.

Additional Nashville victims include Garry Cole, 70, of South Nashville, whose car was submerged by the floodwater; a 46-year-old woman found inside a tent in an encampment near Seven Mile Creek; and 64-year-old Fredrick Richards, who was found on the ground at the same camp.

Outages drop, but boil water notices go into effect

The lightning storm that preceded the torrential downpour Saturday left thousands in the region without power. TEMA reported that as of Monday afternoon the outages were down to 1,100 statewide.

Still, as water continues to slowly recede, boil water notices are in effect for Cannon, Henderson and McNairy counties.

On Sunday night, 68 people affected by the flooding were sheltered in eight hotels across the state. And TEMA says, damage assessments are ongoing.

Metro releases guidance for debris cleanup

As Nashville residents recover from the severe flash flooding, the city is being specific on what to do with the debris.

Metro Public Works wants items sorted into three piles and placed within 16 feet of the curb or street side — and not in alleyways. The three separate piles should be:

one for metals and “white” goods, such as appliances

one for construction debris, like lumber and windows, and

one for vegetation, brush and yard waste

Metro hasn’t announced when debris will be collected. But they’re asking residents to notify the city of piles by calling 311 or filing a notice online at Hub.Nashville.Gov.

Trash collections will take place on typical days.

No WeGo train service Tuesday

Nashville’s lone commuter train line — the Music City Star — will not run again Tuesday, for its second day without service.

WeGo, the city’s transit agency, is working to clear excessive storm debris from the train tracks in Davidson and Wilson counties.

Buses will be offered for train passengers (details here). That includes a single inbound and return trip to and from Lebanon, and two trips in and out for Davidson County riders going between Hermitage and downtown.

WeGo says its typical West End Shuttle for train riders will be timed to make pickups at the Riverfront station.

Nashville storm sirens mostly functioning again

Most of Nashville’s malfunctioning tornado sirens have been restored to service.

Twenty-one sirens either didn’t activate or showed power failures during last week’s severe weather that began Thursday. As of Monday, the Office of Emergency Management says just one siren is showing a power failure, but a spokesperson says, it should still work via battery backup.

The siren in question is at Haywood Elementary in South Nashville.

Nashville upgraded and expanded its siren system last year to cover more areas and to be more geographically precise for tornado warnings. Since then, portions of the system have malfunctioned three times.