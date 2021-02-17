Franklin Sledding Accident Prompts River Rescue

Firefighters rescued a woman who had recently saved her child from the Harpeth River on Tuesday. Courtesy Franklin Fire Department

A sledding incident in Franklin on Tuesday ended in a rescue by firefighters.

Authorities say a 3-year-old child fell into the Harpeth River in the Forrest Crossing subdivision at about 1:30 p.m. The mother jumped in to make the initial rescue with the help of a bystander. The mother, though, was injured and unable to climb a steep embankment.

Rescuers used ropes and a basket to pull her to safety over the course of about an hour. The woman was hospitalized and two firefighters were evaluated for cold exposure.