From Civil Rights Story Time To Marches Through Downtown: Nashvillians Of All Ages Rally For Racial Justice

Young protesters in strollers and on shoulders hoist signs and chant at the Mamas for Racial Justice March in Bicentennial Park Saturday. Samantha Max WPLN News

Nearly three weeks after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, Nashvillians are still filling the streets, calling for change. Multiple protests are happening this weekend, and they’re turning out demonstrators of all ages.

The city’s youngest activists chanted from their strollers Saturday morning at the Mamas for Racial Justice March at Bicentennial Mall.

The rally started with civil rights story time. Dozens of kids and their parents listened to a story about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., called “Let the Children March.” The children were rapt as mother and organizer Reniece Martin told them about the power of young protesters to make a difference.

“Our march made a difference. We children led the way,” she read.

“We children led the way!” one little boy repeated. The crowd erupted in cheers.

Martin said she helped to organize the march, because she wanted to provide a space for other mothers “to come out and stand up for racial injustice everywhere.”

“I don’t want my daughter to have to grow up 20 years later and have to be out here, leading marches and leading protests and asking for the same things that my ancestors asked for,” she said. “We’re hoping that our generation can get it right this time.”

The event was planned with kids in mind. Besides starting with a children’s book, Martin also asked those in the crowd about other times they’d had to stand up for what they believed in, like defending a friend from a bully. Then, parents and kids — many of them in strollers — marched through the park, chanting, “Hey, hey, hey, racial justice today” and “Black lives matter.”

Nashville native Zakiya Boyd brought her two toddlers, Nyla, 5, and Armon, 4, because she wanted to she them that the images of protests they’ve seen on TV are real. And to “help them determine between good and bad.”

When Boyd’s kids asked her why they were going to march, she explained that it was because “some people choose to treat certain people a certain way.”

“We get to go, we get to scream, we get to chant,” she told them. “Hopefully, by doing this, somebody will hear. They’ll hear your voices, they’ll hear mine.”

Occupation Continues Outside The Capitol

A slightly older crowd is urging leaders to end white supremacy and police brutality at a campout in War Memorial Plaza.

Several activists pitched tents and spent the night in the space that they’re asking the state to rename Ida B. Wells Plaza, in honor of the black investigative journalist who reported on lynchings and activist movements in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, including civil rights and women’s suffrage.

19 hours straight now, Tennesseans have reclaimed Ida B. Wells Plaza and are continuing to hold this space outside the State Capitol. “The plaza belongs to THE PEOPLE. We ain’t gonna stop til we are equal!”#FreeCapitolHillTN #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/alus8i8R02 — Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) June 13, 2020

Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement yesterday that “Tennessee law expressly prohibits camping on state property not expressly designated as a campground area, and that law will be enforced.”

But no protesters have been removed at this point.

WPLN News will be covering protests throughout the afternoon and evening.